Brendan Bosman and Karen Kulvin Join Pretium as Managing Directors to Expand Real Estate Debt Strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with over $55 billion in assets under management, today announced the additions of Brendan Bosman and Karen Kulvin as Managing Directors to bolster the firm's Real Estate Debt strategy. Mr. Bosman and Ms. Kulvin both bring decades of experience in real estate finance and will strengthen Pretium's investment team as the firm continues to expand its impact in the residential financing ecosystem.

Mr. Bosman joins Pretium from Värde Partners, where he served as Senior Managing Director and head of US housing investing, closing transactions worth over $8 billion across the capital structure. In his more than 15 years at Värde, Mr. Bosman worked on a variety of real estate property types and structures, with a particular focus on financing homebuilders and residential developers. Ms. Kulvin joined Pretium from Kayne Anderson Real Estate, where she was a Senior Managing Director and co-head of the Real Estate Debt platform. During her 10 years at Kayne Anderson, she sourced, underwrote, and managed over $10 billion of securities and loan origination transactions. Previously, she served as a founding partner and portfolio manager at Aqua Investment Management.

Mr. Bosman will be a leader of the firm's investment activities in homebuilder finance, expanding on the $14 billion in loans already originated through Pretium companies. Ms. Kulvin will oversee initiatives in multifamily residential finance, building on the platform launched by Pretium's acquisition of BH Management Services earlier this year.

"We are excited to welcome Brendan and Karen to Pretium as we expand our offerings in residential real estate finance," said Jonathan Pruzan, President of Pretium. "Growing demand for homes, coupled with persistent housing shortages in key markets across the U.S., means that real estate debt financing will be essential to increasing housing supply in the years ahead. Brendan and Karen's experience and leadership will be instrumental to Pretium's efforts in this area."

"The slowdown in lending stemming from disruptions in the regional banking system has created significant consequences for homebuilders and other housing market participants," added Josh Pristaw, Head of Real Estate at Pretium. "We are helping to fill the void by providing innovative and reliable financing solutions to homebuilders and multifamily developers alike. Brendan and Karen's expertise will help us further scale those offerings."

Mr. Bosman said, "I am excited to contribute to Pretium's already impressive track record in homebuilder finance. This is a pivotal moment in the market, and I look forward to helping Pretium continue its leadership in this space."

Ms. Kulvin said, "I am thrilled to bring my decades of experience in real estate finance to Pretium as the company scales its efforts in real estate debt, and continues to create value for homebuilders, investors and communities."

Mr. Bosman graduated from Macalester College in Minnesota with a B.A. in Economics. Ms. Kulvin graduated from Tufts University with a B.A. in American Studies and the Questrom School of Business, Boston University with an MBA in Accounting.

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $55 billion of assets, comprising real estate investments across nearly 90 markets in the U.S., and employs approximately 7,000 people across 50 offices, including its New York headquarters, Miami, London, Seoul, and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

