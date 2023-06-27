Brendan Iribe, Co-Founder of Oculus, Adam Cheyer, Co-Founder of Siri, Eric Migicovsky, Founder of Pebble, Lead Consortium of Revolutionary Tech Entrepreneurs Investing US$3.0M in Seed Funding into Brilliant Labs, Developing Next-Gen Platform Fusing AR with Generative AI

Following a successful launch of its open-source "Monocle" AR device, coupling AR with AI, Brilliant Labs' seed round saw participation from Brendan Iribe, co-founder of Oculus, Adam Cheyer, co-founder of Siri, Eric Migicovsky, founder of Pebble, along with VCs like Plug & Play

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant Labs, a developer of generative AI-embedded AR glasses, today announced that it has raised US$3.0 million in seed funding led by Brendan Iribe, co-founder of Oculus, Adam Cheyer, co-founder of Siri, Eric Migicovsky, founder of Pebble, Plug & Play Ventures, among others.

Founded in 2019, Brilliant Labs is pioneering a new era of human-machine interactions through the convergence of Augmented Reality (AR) and wearable Generative AI, starting with its eponymous open-source AR device, Monocle.

Brilliant Labs Founder and CEO Bobak Tavangar demonstrates the firm's open-source AR device Monocle at CES

Introducing Monocle, New Conduit for Generative AI

Monocle, which began shipping in February 2023, is a developer kit that empowers developers to experiment and build next-generation generative AI applications for a simple, fashion-forward, ready-to-wear monocle form factor. Monocle is meticulously designed with a highly portable single-lens form factor that easily clips onto existing eyewear.

With an embedded microphone, computer vision-ready camera, display and hackable FPGA accelerator chip, developers can build applications that directly interface with ChatGPT or other generative AI apps, to enable the AI-enhanced digital world to feel more more naturally embedded within the purview of how people see and experience the physical world. Brilliant Labs describes this design approach as "embodied intelligence." By unshackling AI from the desktop computer, and injecting its generative capabilities into the physical reality of day-to-day life, embodied intelligence augments and enhances everyday interactions, tasks, and experiences for anyone, anywhere.

With up to a total 6 hours of battery life with the charging case, and fast charging technology baked-in, Monocle is sleek and compact, reminiscent of the convenience that true-wireless earbuds have to offer in its grab-and-go nature.

In fact, Brilliant Labs is announcing the launch of arGPT, the company's first ChatGPT integration, enabling users to interact with and experience ChatGPT commands right from one's eyes. Developers can also enjoy the convenience that a ChatGPT-embedded Monocle has to offer by making it easier than ever to build creative ChatGPT apps on top of arGPT.

This new ChatGPT integration from Brilliant Labs heralds a new era for society and its relationship with wearable AI. It earmarks the first key enabling technology that's not only a breakthrough in human-machine interactions, but also offers the first killer application for the daily use of an AR wearable, be it for using Monocle's ChatGPT feature for work, or even leisure.

Brilliant Labs' Investment and the Future of Monocle

With over US$3.0M in seed funding, Brilliant Labs will seek to expand its team, invest into R&D, and grow its operations. The funds will be allocated to a dual-approach of nurturing an open-source AR ecosystem that fosters innovative generative AI applications that transforms human-computer interaction, while building as-yet-unannounced AR wearables in a more comfortable and compact form factor that makes AI more easily accessible to everyone.

"We believe that Generative AI is the key enabler for AR, so at Brilliant Labs, we're building an open-source ecosystem to support developers and creatives reimagining the future, and Monocle is just the beginning. We're excited to see what developers create with it," said Bobak Tavangar, Founder and CEO of Brilliant Labs. "We're thrilled to have the support of our investors as we usher in a new era of embodied intelligence – the intersection of AI and AR."

"Brilliant Labs' Monocle represents a significant leap forward in merging generative AI and augmented reality. It enables creators to unleash their creativity by seamlessly integrating their generative AI applications into the physical world through AR experiences," said Adam Cheyer, co-founder of Siri. "The team at Brilliant Labs has demonstrated a deep understanding of the potential of combining AR and AI, and their passion for empowering creators is evident in their product."

"As investors, we are excited to be part of Brilliant Labs' journey in shaping the future of augmented reality with Monocle," said Eric Migicovsky, founder of Pebble and former partner at Y Combinator. "Brilliant Labs's commitment to enhancing people's day-to-day lives with wearable AI, sparked by support of a vibrant developer community offers the confidence that Brilliant Labs is heralding a new future."

About Brilliant Labs

Brilliant Labs, founded in 2019 by ex-Apple employee Bobak Tavangar, along with co-founders Raj Nakarja and Ben Heald, is reimagining human-device interactions with the development of generative AI-embedded AR glasses. A leading developer of generative AI-embedded AR glasses, Brilliant Labs is nurturing an open-source AR ecosystem to support hackers and creatives reimagining the future of wearable AI. The company's flagship product, Monocle, introduces an eponymous, open-source wearable AR glasses designed to embrace next-gen AI-enabled applications, designed to augment human productivity and creativity.

Brilliant Labs has raised over US$3.0M in seed funding, led by prominent investors including Brendan Iribe, co-founder of Oculus, Adam Cheyer, co-founder of Siri, Eric Migicovsky, founder of Pebble, Steve Sarowitz, founder of Paylocity and Chairman of Wayfarer Studios, Nirav Patel, former core team member at Oculus and founder of Framework, Francisco Tolmasky, member of the original iphone team, Plug and Play Ventures, Moveon Technologies, among others.

To learn more about Brilliant Labs, visit https://brilliant.xyz/.

