Brendan McMenamy Promoted to Chief Financial Officer at Afinida

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept, Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) DBA Afinida, a trusted provider of comprehensive business solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brendan McMenamy to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). McMenamy's promotion comes as he recently passed all his exams and applied for his Public Certified Accountant (CPA) designation, marking a significant milestone in his career.

McMenamy joined Afinida five years ago, consistently demonstrating exceptional financial acumen and leadership. His promotion to CFO is a testament to his dedication, expertise, and the invaluable contributions he has made to the company.

"We're thrilled to announce that Brendan has been promoted to the role of CFO for Afinida after recently passing all of his CPA exams," said CEO Norman Tipton. "Brendan started with the company five years ago and is a tremendous asset. Please wish him well in his new position."

Afinida is confident that McMenamy's strategic insights and experience will continue to drive the company's growth and success in delivering outstanding financial and operational support to its clients.

Trucept Inc. (DBA Afinida) continues to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of its clients while driving sustainable growth and delivering shareholder value. It's portfolio of professional services includes:

Afinida Accounting – Financial Accounting Services

Afinida HR – Human Resources and Management

Afinida Insurance – Insurance Offerings and Third-party Administrator (TPA) services

Afinida Marketing – Full-Service Marketing Agency

Afinida Payroll – Full-Service Payroll

Afinida Risk Management – Safety and Risk Management

About Trucept Inc.

Trucept Inc. (DBA Afinida) is a renowned name in the business solutions sector, dedicated to helping companies focus on their core operations while it takes care of the peripheral business processes. With its extensive suite of services and a commitment to excellence, Trucept has been a trusted partner for countless businesses, aiding their growth and success.

