Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association

Prior to Community Banks of Colorado, Zahl was President/CEO of Peoples Bank-Colorado for 8 years. He began his banking career at FirstBank in Colorado Springs. Mr. Zahl has held several board, advisory, and volunteer roles with many community organizations including Partners in Housing, Junior Achievement, United Way, Rotary International and Habitat for Humanity. Mr. Zahl attended the University of Nebraska, where he was a member of two national championship football teams and graduated with honors.

In making the announcement, the CBA said, "We're pleased to announce Brendan's appointment as Chairman. His successful banking background and leadership skills will serve the CBA and our membership well. Brendan has great enthusiasm and we're excited to have him lead our association."

Commenting on his appointment, Zahl said, "As chairman of the CBA, I look forward to supporting initiatives that align with the mission of CBA. From supporting local legislation that helps provide affordable housing options across the state, to fostering partnerships and collaboration with other industry associations, to advocating for the industry, ensuring the highest of standards and the reputation of the banking industry are maintained, I am fully invested in this important role."

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to shareholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 104 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas and New Mexico. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint with additional offices in Arizona, Nevada and Utah. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado and Hillcrest Bank in Texas and New Mexico. It also operates as Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Utah. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com. For more information visit: bankmw.com, cobnks.com, hillcrestbank.com or nbhbank.com. Or, follow us on any of our social media sites: Bank Midwest: facebook.com/bankmw, twitter.com/bank_mw, instagram.com/bankmw; Community Banks of Colorado: facebook.com/cobnks, twitter.com/cobnks, instagram.com/cobnks; Hillcrest Bank: facebook.com/hillcrestbank, twitter.com/hillcrest_bank; NBH Bank: twitter.com/nbhbank; or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.

