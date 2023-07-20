Breneman Capital Sets Roots in Austin: Capitalizing on Sunbelt Real Estate Opportunities

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breneman Capital, an industry leader in private real estate investment management, is setting roots in the heart of Texas.

The company's Founder, Drew Breneman, has relocated from Chicago to Austin, drawn by the city's growth potential and its business-friendly environment. Breneman Capital also plans to open an Austin office in the near future, along with branches in the company's other target markets: Dallas and Phoenix.

In a recent Breneman Blueprint Podcast episode, Drew revealed his reasons for moving to Austin, Texas. Key factors, such as the city's robust growth, employment opportunities, tax advantages, and favorable historical stability, significantly shaped his decision.

"Dallas and Austin's record of superior job, population, and GDP growth have created an environment where multifamily investors have realized some of the nation's strongest and most resilient rent growth and value appreciation," said Breneman.

Breneman Capital plans to align their strategy with the prosperity of the Sunbelt region. According to the Breneman Capital Market Outlook Model, a predictive tool that integrates apartment fundamentals, housing, employment, population data, and other relevant data points to forecast future performance, Dallas and Austin have consistently been two of the nation's best-performing apartment markets over the past decade. Breneman Capital plans to be well-positioned to take full advantage of these promising markets in the coming decade.

"Dallas and Austin are brimming with opportunities. Our strategy is designed to harness these generational tailwinds and deliver superior investment returns to our passive investors," Breneman added.

For a deeper dive into Breneman Capital's transition from Chicago to Austin and the potential of the Sunbelt markets, tune in to the Breneman Blueprint podcast or visit Breneman Capital's website: Breneman.com.

About Breneman Capital

Breneman Capital is a private real estate investment management firm that specializes in the multifamily property sector. The firm uses a unique investment strategy that combines data analytics and proprietary technology to generate superior risk-adjusted returns for investors.

