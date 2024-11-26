Brenig Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of First-in-Human Clinical Trial of BT-267, a Best-in-Class LRRK2 Inhibitor for Parkinson's Disease

DOVER, Del., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenig Therapeutics announced the initiation of the first-in-human clinical trial for BT-267, a best-in-class LRRK2 inhibitor developed as a potential disease-modifying treatment for idiopathic and LRRK2-associated Parkinson's disease. Advancement of Brenig's clinical program is supported by a recent $65 million financing round, led by New Enterprise Associates.

The trial began in November 2024, dosing healthy volunteers to evaluate BT-267's safety and tolerability. Following this initial assessment, proof-of-concept studies are planned for patients with idiopathic Parkinson's disease.

Preclinical data underscores the potential of BT-267 as the best-in-class LRRK2 inhibitor, confirming a superior safety profile, with little or no visible lung or kidney morphological changes at the highest tested doses in GLP toxicology studies and exceptional pharmacokinetics, including high cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) to plasma unbound ratio.

BT-267 benefits from cutting-edge computer-aided drug design, AI/ML computational pharmacology, biomarker models, and the structural biology expertise of its partner Expert Systems Accelerator. Brenig's advanced approach to predictive biomarkers may help position BT-267 candidate as a promising disease-modifying therapy for Parkinson's, including idiopathic cases that lack known genetic drivers.

About Brenig Therapeutics
Brenig Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to pioneering innovative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Through advanced science and a focus on patient needs, Brenig aims to deliver transformative solutions to address the root causes of these debilitating conditions.

