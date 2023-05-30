Brennan Acquires 143,268 SF Building in Conover, North Carolina

Brennan Investment Group, LLC

30 May, 2023, 08:07 ET

Axjo America, Inc. to occupy entire building

CONOVER, N.C., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, acquired a 143,268 square foot manufacturing/distribution building located at 221 South McLin Creek Road in Conover, North Carolina. The property, situated on an 8.25-acre site, will support Axjo America Inc.'s extensive product line and serve as a hub for its manufacturing, storage, and distribution operations.

Founded in 1945, Axjo is a Swedish international polymer company that pioneered the use of plastics for cable and wire packaging purposes. Today, Axjo is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of plastic drums, spools, and reels with operations in Sweden, China, Portugal, and the United States. The North Carolina facility supports the manufacture, storage, and distribution of Axjo's extensive product line.

"The acquisition of Axjo's facility continues our core strategy of aggregating highly functional assets in areas with strong demographic trends," explained Rob Gage, Brennan's Managing Principal for the Carolinas Region. The location of the property in Conover, North Carolina offers immediate access to Interstate 40, Route 70, and NC Highway 16. Its proximity to the intersection of I-40 and I-77 further enhances its transportation advantages.

"We are excited to add this asset to our Carolinas portfolio," said Scott McKibben, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Principal. "Axjo is Brennan's fifth investment in the Carolinas in the last 18 months."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $6 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 52 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

Contact: Ursula Walendzewicz, [email protected], 8476308722

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group, LLC

