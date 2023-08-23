Brennan Acquires 68 Acres in Brownsburg, Indiana

News provided by

Brennan Investment Group, LLC

23 Aug, 2023, 08:15 ET

Will develop two state-of-the-art distribution buildings in strong western submarket of Indianapolis

BROWNSBURG, Ind., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, acquired approximately 68 acres at the intersection of Route 136 and Ronald Reagan Parkway in Brownsburg, Indiana. Brennan will develop two state-of-the-art, distribution buildings that include a 580,884 square foot cross-dock distribution building and a 245,803 square foot rear-load distribution building. Both buildings will feature state-of-the-art design and functionality, including ample auto and trailer parking, 40' and 32' clear heights, and above-standard electrical power.

Situated just fifteen miles west of downtown Indianapolis, the property offers excellent connectivity to major interstates and transportation hubs. Notably the property enjoys close proximity to the Indianapolis International Airport, the FedEx Hub, the UPS Ground Sort Center, and the I-465 outer loop. The Indianapolis market boasts a robust logistics infrastructure, with four major highway systems running through the area, making it an ideal location for industrial occupiers. 

"The properties will have convenient access to I-74, and additionally, to interstates I-465, I-70, and I-65 providing superior transportation routes for the end user, their customers, and their employees," explained Doug Lance, Senior Vice-President at Brennan Investment Group. The Indianapolis industrial market has seen healthy leasing activity and absorption, with Q2 2023 net absorption exceeding 6.5 million square feet. Indianapolis remains one of the most affordable industrial markets in the country, making it an attractive destination for businesses in both the short and long term."

"This transaction is illustrative of Brennan's preferred method of land acquisition: highly developed logical infrastructure in major markets, whose submarkets have compelling fundamentals," added Scott McKibben, Brennan's Chief Investment Officer. "Brennan's overall development pipeline will exceed $350 million in 2023."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $6 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 52 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

CONTACT: Ursula Walendzewicz, [email protected], 8476308722

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group, LLC

