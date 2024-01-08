Brennan Acquires a Seven Building Portfolio in DuPage County O'Hare

Portfolio sits on 12.5 contiguous acres with frontage on I-390 in Wood Dale

WOOD DALE, Ill., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce its acquisition of seven buildings in Wood Dale, Illinois. Situated on 12.5 contiguous acres in the heart of Chicago's O'Hare submarket, the portfolio spans 280,947 square feet and features frontage on I-390 and Thorndale Avenue.

"This investment serves as a strategic expansion within Brennan's 10 million SF Chicagoland portfolio and solidifies the company's ongoing commitment to investment in the O'Hare submarket," said Dan Smith, Brennan's Vice President tasked with leading acquisitions and developments in the Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis markets.

The portfolio has been institutionally owned for over 20 years and is 100% leased to a diverse tenant base that operates across several key business sectors. Located in coveted DuPage County, the portfolio sits within a well-established O'Hare industrial corridor that features just 2.1% vacancy across 101 million square feet. The immediate area offers a robust, diverse labor pool, and provides seamless access throughout O'Hare and the greater Chicagoland market.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of this hyper-in-fill portfolio in O'Hare," stated Kevin Brennan, Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "Brennan has strong conviction in acquiring functional, multi-tenant assets in land-constrained submarkets throughout the United States. We will be keenly focused on acquiring similar portfolios and one-off assets nationally in 2024."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $6.5 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 52 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

