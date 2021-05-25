Brennan Acquires Seven Class A Industrial Buildings in Houston

HOUSTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has announced the acquisition a 123,800 square foot portfolio consisting of seven (7) Class A industrial buildings located in Houston's Northwest, Southeast, and North submarkets.

The tenancy is a combination of international, regional, and local credit tenants across varying key business sectors including industrial equipment, industrial services, consumer goods, energy, and construction. The Portfolio has a weighted average lease term of 4.68 years and a staggered rollover schedule with no tenant rolling in the first 2 years.

"This is another example of our wide-ranging capability to acquire varying industrial building types," commented Troy MacMane, Co-Founder / Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "The properties are located in the Southeast, Northwest, and North submarkets of Houston. These submarkets are highly desirable due to their proximity to the Port of Houston and proximity to George Bush International Airport. All but one asset are in business parks. Additionally, the properties have great access to major highways such as I-10, I-45, and Hwy 225, providing tenants excellent connectivity to Houston's major employment and population centers."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 44 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

