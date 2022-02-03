Brennan Acquires Single-Tenant Property in Houston, TX

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States has acquired a single-tenant fabrication facility, totaling approximately 114,200 square feet on 6 acres located at 24800 Ford Road in Porter, TX (Houston MSA).

"Ford Steel is a leading steel fabricator for industrial, oil, natural gas, petrochemical, commercial, and the broadcast tower industries. Their customers include ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell, and Kinder Morgan." explained Troy MacMane, Co-Founder/Managing Principal of Brennan.

"Brennan invests in single tenant assets that have solid real estate merits and are mission critical to the tenant. These dual features are key underwriting considerations providing important protections for our investments," said Scott McKibben, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Principal of Brennan.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses approximately 46 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 11 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

