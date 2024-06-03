Brennan Acquires Two Distribution Buildings in Denver

Continues its Denver aggregation strategy with 2024 investments exceeding $117 million

DENVER, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a leading private real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and operation of industrial facilities across the United States, has acquired two distribution facilities totaling 206,000 square feet located at 4999 Oakland Street in Denver and 18245 East 40th Avenue in Aurora, Colorado. The Oakland property is fully-leased to a single tenant whereas the 40th Avenue property is partially leased. The infill properties are in close proximity to downtown Denver as well as Denver International Airport. Both are situated within one mile of Interstate 70.

"This investment fits Brennan's strategy to acquire functional assets in high-growth markets throughout the United States that offer value-add returns," commented John Torp, Brennan's Senior Vice-President for the Mountain West Region. "Since the 1990s, Denver's solid demographic and economic growth translated into strong industrial absorption. We are excited to include this asset in our Denver portfolio, on the heels of our 17-building, 856,000 square foot Denver portfolio purchased in January 2024," added Brian Roach, Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group.

"Brennan continues to make significant investments in Denver, following our successful formula for capital allocation: invest in markets with strong demographics led by an experienced, local, market leader," observed Kevin Brennan, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $6.5 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 56.5 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to www.brennanllc.com

