Brennan Acquires Two Distribution Buildings in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a leading private real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and operation of industrial facilities across the United States, has acquired two distribution facilities totaling 221,000 square feet located at 5006 Harding Place in Nashville, Tennessee. The two buildings are fully leased to seven tenants. The infill property is located seven miles southeast of downtown Nashville, two miles from Nashville International Airport, and less than one mile from Interstate-24. This location provides convenient access to Nashville's three major Interstate routes.

"This investment fits Brennan's strategy to acquire functional assets in high-growth, land-constrained markets throughout the United States," offered Andrew Mazey, Brennan's Vice-President for the Nashville Region. "Nashville was the fourth fastest-growing MSA in the country over the last twelve years, and we expect this growth trend to continue. Nashville's high barriers for infill industrial development will accentuate Harding Place's last-mile advantage and should ensure strong operational performance for this asset."

"We are excited to add this asset to our Nashville portfolio, which marks Brennan's fifth investment in Nashville since 2019," said Kevin Brennan, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Brennan Investment Group. "Nashville is a market in which Brennan continues to make significant investments and follows our successful formula for capital allocation: invest in markets with strong demographics led by an experienced, local, market leader."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $6.5 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 56.5 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to www.brennanllc.com

CONTACT: Ursula Walendzewicz, [email protected], 8476308722

