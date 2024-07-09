BRENNAN AND ARCH STREET COMPLETE FIRST TRANSACTION IN LATEST JOINT VENTURE

- Venture seeds new JV with acquisition totaling 386,705 square feet

- The Venture has $300 million in purchasing capacity

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a U.S. based real estate firm, and an institutional client of Arch Street Capital Advisors ("Arch Street"), a New York based real estate investment advisory firm, have announced the formation of their tenth joint venture to acquire, own and manage a substantial portfolio of industrial properties throughout the United States. The venture will focus on acquiring individual industrial assets in top industrial markets in the United States that are mission critical facilities to tenants and leased on a long-term basis.

The new venture acquired a critical manufacturing property totaling 386,705 square feet in Corbin, KY near Knoxville, TN. The property is 100% leased to a subsidiary of Trèves Group, a leading global auto supplier focused on automotive interiors and acoustic environments.

"We are excited to launch our tenth venture to invest in mission critical facilities throughout the country," said Michael Brennan, Chairman and Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "The United States industrial market remains strong and continues to benefit from long term secular trends including e-commerce, automation, nearshoring, supply chain repositioning and data centers."

Over the past 12 years, Brennan and Arch Street have collectively acquired over 100 properties comprising nearly 25 million square feet in the single-tenant, net lease sector. The venture seeks to build on the partners' prior success in the sector.

Anup Patel, CEO of Arch Street, commented, " We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Brennan Investment Group and establish our tenth platform focused on net lease mission-critical industrial assets. The current market presents an exceptionally compelling investment opportunity, and we remain eager to identify and execute promising transactions."

Brennan and Arch Street continue to seek net leased industrial investments meeting the following criteria:

(i) location in the top 100 U.S. markets;

(ii) 15-year minimum lease term;

(iii) non-investment grade credits;

(iv) significant facility investment by the tenant; and

(v) all industrial facility types, including manufacturing, assembly, R&D and distribution.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses over 52 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

About Arch Street Capital Advisors

Arch Street Capital Advisors is a full-service real estate investment and advisory firm founded in 2003. Arch Street specializes in advising investors on their real estate strategies and have advised capital partners on more than $9.7 billion in transactions. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of investments spanning multiple real estate sectors and risk-return profiles. As an organization, Arch Street possesses significant transactional experience and expertise in servicing the needs of a wide variety of capital partners. For more information, please visit www.archstreetcapital.com.

CONTACT: Ursula Walendzewicz, [email protected], 8476308722

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group, LLC