Brennan Completes Sale-Leaseback to Manna Beverages & Ventures in Sacramento, CA

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a leading private real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and operation of industrial facilities across the United States, announced its purchase, and simultaneous leaseback to Manna Beverages & Ventures ("Manna") of a three-building, 213,000 square foot manufacturing facility located at 2150 and 2286 Stone Boulevard, and 1691 Cebrian Street all in West Sacramento, California. Manna is a leading beverage manufacturer specializing in co-packing, co-manufacturing, and distribution of juices, teas and carbonated beverages.

"We acquired a mission critical facility of Manna, an established company with long-term commitment to the area. The acquisition is consistent with our investment objective of providing stable, long-term cash flow for our investors," said Harrison Wright, Brennan's Senior Associate of Corporate Real Estate Solutions.

"This acquisition is a perfect example of Brennan's commitment to working with corporate sellers in monetizing its otherwise locked up capital in real estate to further invest in its operations and/or restructuring of its balance sheet," said Brennan's Scott Gibler, Managing Principal, Executive Director of Corporate Real Estate Solutions. "We see these corporate transactions as truly collaborative between parties, whereby we create a mutual long-term relationship."

"We are excited to add this asset to our single tenant net lease portfolio, which accounts for approximately 50% of Brennan's assets under management," said Robert Vanecko, Co-Founder and Managing Principal Net Lease for Brennan Investment Group. "Single tenant net lease is a key division within Brennan's national industrial platform in which Brennan continues to make significant investments and follows our strategic formula for capital allocation."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $6.5 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 56.5 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to www.brennanllc.com

