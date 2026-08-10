Brennan Expands Industrial Outdoor Storage Portfolio with Two Strategic Acquisitions in Texas

Acquires two IOS properties in Austin, Texas, one of the nation's most supply-constrained IOS markets

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a leading private real estate investment firm, announced the acquisition of two industrial outdoor storage (IOS) properties totaling 22,700 square feet across eight acres in Austin, Texas. These acquisitions further expand Brennan's growing IOS portfolio in one of the country's strongest industrial markets.

Brennan Investment Group has acquired two industrial outdoor storage (IOS) properties in Austin, Texas, totaling 22,700 square feet across 8.04 acres. The acquisitions, located at 16445 N. I-35 and 13419 Immanuel Road, expand Brennan’s IOS portfolio in the Austin market.

The properties offer a combined 22,700 square feet of industrial buildings with significant outside storage, providing highly functional facilities for contractors, equipment distributors, construction suppliers, and other industrial users that rely on secured yard space. Both assets are strategically positioned within established industrial submarkets offering excellent connectivity to Interstate 35, SH-45, Highway 130, MoPac, and other major transportation corridors throughout the Austin metro area.

The 16445 N. I-35 property consists of a 13,700-square-foot Class A industrial building situated on 3.40 acres. Built in 2017, the facility features 24-foot clear heights, nine oversized grade-level overhead doors, two five-ton cranes, a wash bay, and direct frontage along Interstate 35. The acquisition includes a sale-leaseback, providing in-place cash flow.

The 13419 Immanuel Road property includes a 9,000-square-foot industrial building on 4.64 acres. The property features 24-foot clear heights and multiple points of access and accommodates various outside storage uses. Brennan plans to actively market the property during the remaining lease term to minimize downtime and capitalize on continued demand for infill IOS space.

"Industrial outdoor storage continues to be one of the most compelling industrial sectors, particularly in high-growth markets like Austin where available, well-located IOS sites remain extremely limited," said William Saied, Acquisitions/Asset Manager for Austin & San Antonio. "These properties have outside storage, excellent highway access, and are in-fill locations within established industrial corridors. Both properties are well positioned to benefit from Austin's continued economic and industrial growth."

"These acquisitions reflect Brennan's conviction in the long-term fundamentals of Austin and our continued commitment to investing in specialized industrial assets with strong supply-demand dynamics," said Troy MacMane, Managing Principal. "IOS properties continue to attract strong tenant demand because of their functionality, limited availability and strategic locations. These assets complement our existing portfolio and further strengthen our presence in one of the fastest-growing industrial markets in the country."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 30 states and encompasses approximately 58 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

Media Contact: Ursula Walendzewicz | 847.630.8722 | [email protected]

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group