Brennan Investment Group Expands Midwest Portfolio with Acquisition of Industrial Facility in Dayton, Ohio

Long-term leased asset strengthens Brennan's presence in the growing Dayton and Greater Cincinnati industrial corridor

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a leading private real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial facilities across the United States, announced that it has closed on the acquisition of a 140,000-square-foot industrial facility located in Dayton, Ohio.

Brennan Investment Group is under letter of intent to acquire this 140,000-square-foot industrial facility at 3303 W. Tech Road in Dayton, Ohio. Strategically located in the Springboro South industrial submarket near the I-75 and Austin Landing interchange, the property will further strengthen Brennan's growing Midwest portfolio with a long-term leased industrial asset.

Strategically located within the Springboro South industrial submarket, the property sits just minutes from the I-75 and Austin Landing interchange, one of the fastest-growing industrial and commercial corridors serving both Dayton and Greater Cincinnati. The property benefits from exceptional regional connectivity and access to a strong labor pool, making it well-positioned for long-term industrial occupancy.

Constructed in 2000 on approximately 12 acres, the modern precast facility features functional industrial specifications, including ample height, attractive loading ratios, 2,500 amp electrical service, and dual points of ingress and egress. The site also includes 125 parking spaces with the flexibility to accommodate future trailer parking if needed.

At closing, the property will be fully leased under a long-term net lease to Killer Brownie, an Ohio-based premium dessert manufacturer known for its gourmet brownies and growing national retail presence. Founded in 1982, Killer Brownie has evolved from a beloved local bakery into a nationally recognized brand, with products now available in more than 15,000 retail locations across the country.

"This acquisition will provide both recurring income and strong residual value. This is well-located, functional, industrial real estate with strong fundamentals, quality tenancy, and long-term value creation potential," said Doug Lance, Senior Vice President at Brennan Investment Group. "The Dayton market continues to demonstrate strong industrial demand, and this property's strategic location and functionality make it an excellent addition to our growing Midwest portfolio."

Brennan will continue to actively invest in high-quality industrial assets located in key logistics corridors throughout the Midwest and across the United States.

"This property aligns well with our long-term investment strategy of acquiring well-located industrial assets in markets where we already have a strong operating platform," said Jack Brennan, Managing Principal, Midwest. "Our existing presence in the Dayton and Northern Cincinnati region allows us to leverage our local market knowledge and operational expertise while continuing to grow our portfolio in one of the Midwest's most important industrial corridors."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 30 states and encompasses approximately 58 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

CONTACT: Ursula Walendzewicz, [email protected]

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group