Brennan Hires Kevin Carlson and CJ Stempeck to Run Brennan's Capital Markets Department

News provided by

Brennan Investment Group, LLC

29 Aug, 2023, 08:07 ET

Responsibilties include procurement of debt and equity.

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the addition of two experienced professionals, Kevin Carlson and CJ Stempeck, as Vice Presidents of Capital Markets. Their appointments will contribute to BIG's continued growth and success in the real estate sector.

Continue Reading
Kevin Carlson
Kevin Carlson
CJ Stempeck
CJ Stempeck

As Vice Presidents of Capital Markets, Kevin Carlson and CJ Stempeck will be responsible for procuring debt and equity financing for BIG's real estate acquisitions and developments. Leveraging their comprehensive knowledge and experience, they will focus on procuring debt and institutional equity for prospective investment opportunities. Additionally, they will be responsible for managing the company's debt and institutional equity capital relationships.

Prior to joining Brennan Kevin Carlson served as a Senior Associate at Ashland Capital, where he executed debt and equity transactions for Ashland's student housing and multi-family investments. Before Ashland Capital, Kevin spent six years at Wintrust Financial Corporation working as a Vice President of debt originations within the institutional lending group.

CJ Stempeck brings a wealth of experience and a strong background in underwriting, asset management, and investment sourcing. Previously, CJ served at Quadrant Real Estate Advisors, LLC for eight years. In his most recent position as Senior Vice President, Loan Sourcing & Capital Advisory, CJ played a pivotal role in investment sourcing and credit analysis, along with debt and equity sourcing.

The addition of Kevin Carlson and CJ Stempeck exemplifies Brennan's commitment to attracting top talent in the industry. Their combined expertise and proven track records will significantly contribute to BIG's continued growth and its ability to capitalize on investment opportunities in the dynamic real estate market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin and CJ to BIG," said Scott McKibben, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Principal for Brennan Investment Group. "Their deep understanding of debt and equity financing, combined with their strong industry relationships, will be instrumental in our continued success. We look forward to their contributions as we expand our real estate portfolio and deliver value to our investors."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses approximately 46 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 12 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

CONTACT: Ursula Walendzewicz, [email protected], 8476308722

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group, LLC

Also from this source

Brennan Acquires 68 Acres in Brownsburg, Indiana

Brennan Hires Larry DiVito as Senior Vice President, Development

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.