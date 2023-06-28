Brennan Investment Group Hires Dan Smith as Vice President

News provided by

Brennan Investment Group, LLC

28 Jun, 2023

Will source investment opportunities in the Midwest

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Smith as Vice President of Investments in the Midwest Region.

Dan Smith
Dan Smith

In his new role, Dan will be responsible for identifying and sourcing new investment opportunities, including developments, re-developments, and acquisitions. With a primary focus on the Chicago market, Dan will leverage his expertise and established relationships to identify attractive opportunities that align with Brennan Investment Group's value-add investment strategy. Additionally, he will expand Brennan's presence in the Minneapolis and Milwaukee markets to capture key opportunities in these regions.

Dan joins Brennan with a wealth of experience in the commercial real estate industry. Most recently, he held the position of Director of Acquisitions & Investments at Bridge Industrial, where he focused on industrial developments and acquisitions.

"We are delighted to welcome Dan Smith to our team at Brennan Investment Group," said Kevin Brennan, Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "Dan's proven track record in sourcing and executing successful real estate investments, coupled with his deep knowledge of the Chicago market, will be invaluable to our organization. We look forward to Dan's contributions as we expand our presence in the Midwest and pursue new investment opportunities."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses approximately 46 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 12 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

CONTACT: Ursula Walendzewicz, [email protected], 8476308722

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group, LLC

