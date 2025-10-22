Brennan Investment Group Welcomes Steve Wolff as Senior Vice President for Dallas

Wolff to lead investment sourcing and asset management across the greater Dallas industrial market

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that Steve Wolff has joined the firm as Senior Vice President on its Texas team. He will focus on investment and asset management strategies for properties across the greater Dallas region.

Steve Wolff joins Brennan Investment Group as Senior Vice President on the Texas team, leading investment sourcing and asset management initiatives across the greater Dallas region.

In his new role, Wolff will be responsible for sourcing new investment opportunities and participating in the identification, underwriting, and closing of industrial property acquisitions and developments. Additionally, Mr. Wolff will oversee asset management for Brennan's future investments in Dallas and play a key role in dispositions.

Wolff brings over two decades of experience in commercial real estate with deep expertise in capital markets, net lease, and value-add strategies. Over his career, he has completed transactions exceeding $7 billion of industrial and office properties. Prior to joining Brennan, Steve served as Vice President of Acquisitions at Spirit Realty Capital, where he led an industrial acquisition team focused on single- and multi-tenant transactions nationwide ranging from $10 million to $150 million. He also held acquisitions-focused roles with Westmount Realty Capital and Pacific Century Holdings. Before transitioning to the principal side of the business, Wolff spent 12 years as a broker and investment sales specialist with NAI Global, The Staubach Company/Jones Lang LaSalle, and the Grubb & Ellis Company, where he advised clients on industrial and office transactions across major U.S. markets.

"Steve's depth of experience and proven success in sourcing and executing industrial investments make him an outstanding addition to our team," said Troy MacMane, Co-Founder and Managing Principal and Head of Brennan's Texas region. "His expertise will strengthen our presence in the Dallas market and help drive the continued growth of our Texas portfolio."

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve Wolff to Brennan," added Michael Brennan, Co-Founder, Chairman and Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group, "His track record speaks for itself, and his leadership and industry relationships will play an important role as we continue to expand our platform and pursue strategic investment opportunities across key U.S. markets."

Wolff's appointment underscores Brennan's ongoing commitment to expanding its regional capabilities and strengthening its investment platform in Texas, one of the most dynamic industrial markets in the country.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 57 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

Media Contact: Ursula Walendzewicz, [email protected]

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group