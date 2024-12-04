Brennan Investment Group's Brad O'Halloran Named Notre Dame FIRE Fellow

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group is proud to announce that Brad O'Halloran, the company's Executive Vice President, has been named a Notre Dame FIRE Fellow by the University of Notre Dame's Fitzgerald Institute for Real Estate (FIRE). This prestigious recognition honors distinguished leaders in the real estate industry who actively support FIRE's mission to educate and inspire the next generation of real estate professionals.

Brad O’Halloran

The FIRE Fellows network comprises an elite group of industry professionals dedicated to advancing the Institute's goals through immersive learning, mentorship, and networking opportunities. As a FIRE Fellow, Brad will participate in exclusive events such as the FIRE annual meeting and provide support for student and faculty initiatives, including recruitment and mentoring.

Each FIRE Fellow is also recognized for their significant benefaction to FIRE, which includes direct annual contributions and/or endowed gifts that fund the Institute's initiatives. Brad's commitment to fostering educational excellence and his contributions to the real estate industry exemplify the values upheld by the FIRE Fellows program.

"Brad's leadership and expertise have been invaluable to Brennan Investment Group, and we are thrilled to see him receive this well-deserved recognition," said Michael Brennan, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "His involvement with FIRE will undoubtedly inspire and shape the next generation of real estate professionals."

Brad O'Halloran brings decades of experience to the FIRE Fellows network. His distinguished career in real estate and unwavering dedication to mentorship and industry growth align perfectly with the Institute's mission.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 56 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

CONTACT: Ursula Walendzewicz, [email protected], 8476308722

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group, LLC