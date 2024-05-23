BRENNTAG PACIFIC TEAMSTERS TO RALLY AND DEMAND END OF LOCKOUT

Workers Locked Out After Unanimously Rejecting Employer's Contract Proposal

RICHMOND, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 315 workers, allies, and political leaders will rally outside of the Brenntag Pacific chemical plant on Friday, May 24 to denounce Brenntag's total disregard for worker safety as the lockout of Teamsters continues.

Brenntag, one of the largest chemical distributors in the world with profits of more than $4.3 billion in 2023, began their lockout of 18 Teamsters drivers and warehouse workers on Tuesday morning, in clear violation of their contractual agreement with workers. The 18 workers represented by Local 315 have been in negotiations with Brenntag for months since the expiration of their previous agreement on January 31.

Brenntag violated the no-lockout clause and locked Teamsters out following a unanimous vote by workers to reject Brenntag's most recent substandard contract proposal.

WHO: Brenntag Teamsters, Local 315 members and leaders, allies, and local elected officials



WHEN: Friday, May 24

1:30 p.m.



WHERE: Brenntag Pacific

860 Wharf Street

Richmond, CA 94804

Contact:

Catie Arbona, (510) 460-5130

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 315