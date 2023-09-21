Brent Bennett Joins Lane VC as Venture Partner, elevating Mobility Investments

News provided by

Lane VC

21 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane VC, a Utah-based venture capital firm with a strategic focus on mobility, and supporting tech, has announced that market leader Brent Bennet has joined the firm as a Venture Partner.  Bennett's extensive business, finance and operational experience will strengthen Lane VC's investment strategy and support current portfolio companies.

Continue Reading

"We are thrilled to welcome Brent at Lane VC as a Venture Partner," said Kasey Evans, Founder and Managing Partner of Lane VC. "His deep understanding of mobility businesses, scaling business development processes, and thought leadership will be invaluable as we continue to seek out and invest in the most promising startups with the potential to reshape industries and change lives."

Bennett began his career with a human resource outsourcing firm, and served in the U.S. Army Reserve representing soldiers returning from Desert Storm in matters pertaining to retirement, life insurance, and the G.I. bill. He has served on the board of the Utah Entrepreneur Organization, the broker advisory board of CIGNA, Aetna Health Plans, Selecthealth and the National Advisory board of UnitedHealthcare. Bennett has been a leader in the employee benefits market since 2002, when he acquired Spectra Benefits. Under Bennett's leadership, Spectra Benefits was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, five years in a row, and was acquired by HUB International in 2018.

Bennett brings to Lane VC a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success in venture capital, technology, and entrepreneurship. In his new role, Bennett will play a pivotal role in guiding Lane VC's investment decisions and working closely with portfolio management teams. "I am honored to be joining Lane VC, a firm that has already made significant strides in investing in leading mobility technologies," said Brent Bennett, Venture Partner at Lane VC. "I am excited to collaborate with the talented team at Lane VC and leverage our collective expertise to drive positive change and create opportunities for our portfolio companies."

About Lane VC:

Lane VC is a niche focused venture capital firm based in Utah that specializes in investing in mobility and mobility supporting tech based startups. Committed to empowering innovators and pioneers, Lane VC actively supports and accelerates the growth of companies that are revolutionizing their respective industries. The firm's strategic investments are backed by a dedicated team of industry experts, ensuring a nurturing approach for success.

SOURCE Lane VC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.