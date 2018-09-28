Brent Berman Honored with the 2018 Mort Schwartz Excellence in Education Award

Berman has held a variety of roles in technical training and marketing at Federal-Mogul Motorparts during his 21 years with the company. Today, Berman leads the Garage Gurus training initiative in addition to the catalog and research team.

"Early in my career, I was fortunate to be able to take advantage of ACDelco's 'DelcoTech' program in Canada, and since then, have developed an understanding of the positive effect that access to training has on the whole industry," said Berman. "As Federal-Mogul Motorparts is committed to training techs through its Garage Gurus program, I am, along with my colleagues, determined to continue to encourage students to obtain the technical education they need to build successful careers in the automotive repair industry.

"I am honored to receive this award and thank everyone who made this possible."

Launched in 2015, Garage Gurus is Federal-Mogul Motorparts' first of its kind technical education platform for technicians and other front-line professionals in the North American auto care industry. A central element of the company's "Tech First" initiative, led by Berman, aims to strengthen the automotive service industry's connection to the front-line professionals who service thousands of vehicles each day. In addition to offering technical training and other assistance online, onsite, and on-demand, the network is designed to underscore the importance of using premium branded replacement parts engineered and manufactured to provide the quality, safety and performance consumers demand. The Garage Gurus program is constantly evolving, and in 2018, saw the launch of Garage Gurus HD, a new program for heavy-duty technicians. Garage Gurus technical education centers are operational in 11 U.S. markets – Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; Houston; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; Suburban Detroit; and Van Nuys, Calif.

For more information about Garage Gurus, visit FMgaragegurus.com. To learn more about the Mort Schwartz Excellence in Education Award, visit autocare.org.

About Federal-Mogul

Federal-Mogul LLC is a leading global supplier of products and services to the world's manufacturers and servicers of vehicles and equipment in the automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial markets. The company's products and services enable improved fuel economy, reduced emissions and enhanced vehicle safety.



Federal-Mogul operates two independent business divisions, each with a chief executive officer reporting to Federal-Mogul's Board of Directors.



Federal-Mogul Motorparts sells and distributes a broad portfolio of products through more than 20 of the world's most recognized brands in the global vehicle aftermarket, while also serving original equipment vehicle manufacturers with products including braking, wipers and a range of chassis components. The company's aftermarket brands include ANCO® wipers; Beck/Arnley® premium OE quality parts and fluids; BERU®* ignition systems; Champion® lighting, spark plugs, wipers and filters; Interfil® filters; AE®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel®, Goetze®, Glyco®, National®, Nüral®, Payen®, Sealed Power® and Speed-Pro® engine products; MOOG® chassis components; and Abex®, Ferodo®, Jurid® and Wagner® brake products and lighting.

Federal-Mogul Powertrain designs and manufactures original equipment powertrain components and systems protection products for automotive, heavy-duty, industrial and transport applications.



Federal-Mogul was founded in Detroit in 1899 and maintains its worldwide headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. The company employs nearly 55,000 in 24 countries. For more information, please visit www.FMmotorparts.com.

*BERU is a registered trademark of BorgWarner

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (Federal-Mogul Motorparts) – 248.354.4383

karen.shulhan@federalmogul.com

Drew Shippy (Pinnacle Media) – 330.688.3500

drew@pinnmedia.com

SOURCE Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Related Links

http://www.federalmogul.com

