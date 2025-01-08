Brent Blouch Named President, Chief Operating Officer by Swagelok Company Board of Directors

Blouch will continue to serve as Swagelok's chief operating officer, a position he has held since 2023. He joined Swagelok Company in 2007 and gained leadership experience on the shop floor as a supervisor before working in multiple leadership roles across the organization. He has been a member of the executive team since 2016. His previous executive leadership roles include vice president, global sourcing and logistics; senior vice president, supply chain and customer solutions; and chief commercial officer.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with Brent in his new role," Lozick said. "His leadership of our global workforce, combined with his extensive knowledge of our supply chain and manufacturing strategies, will continue to drive alignment and enhance our ability to deliver world-class associate and customer experiences."

Outside of Swagelok, Blouch serves on the boards of two northeast Ohio organizations, whose missions are to support residents and businesses. He serves on the boards for Greater Cleveland Partnership, the region's leading economic development organization, and Business Volunteers Unlimited, which engages businesses and nonprofits to work together to strengthen the community.

Blouch earned a Bachelor of Science degree in manufacturing engineering from Miami University and an M.B.A. from Case Western University.

About Swagelok

Swagelok is a worldwide leader in industrial fluid systems—founded in 1947 on the merits of its revolutionary, leak-tight tube fitting. With customer-focused solutions and a passion for making high-quality products, the company serves industries requiring safe and efficient movement of liquids and gases. An approximately $2 billion company headquartered in Northeast Ohio, Swagelok operates more than 20 manufacturing facilities, and customers rely on local fluid system expertise through nearly 200 authorized sales and service center locations around the globe. Swagelok's values shape its dedication to customers, associates, and the community, and the company is consistently recognized for workplace excellence.

SOURCE Swagelok Company