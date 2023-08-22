Sports Enthusiast Dedicated to Excellence Takes the Lead

ALBERTVILLE, Ala., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater (SMPA), managed by Sports Facilities Companies, is proud to appoint Brent Boatwright as its new General Manager. His passion for sports and commitment to making SMPA the best park in the country will be instrumental in continuing to move the park forward.

Brent Boatwright Named General Manager of Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

Boatwright has always had a deep love for playing, coaching, and watching sports. He was born and raised in Arab, Alabama, where he was a three-sport high school athlete. "I played basketball against Albertville in a gym that sat on the same property that I now get to work," Boatwright recalls. "My grandparents owned a clothing store in Albertville and my father was an Albertville graduate. After 25 years of working in other parts of the state, it is an honor to return to Marshall County and work in a city that means so much to our family." He went on to attend Jacksonville State University, where he met his wife, Leigh.

Boatwright brings a wealth of multifaceted experience to the role. After college graduation, he started his career in youth ministry while simultaneously coaching numerous sports at the high school level. He then transitioned into the hospitality industry, where he served at multiple hotels and resorts across Alabama. He loves coaching his children's basketball teams, traveling to new destinations, and attending various sporting events and concerts.

"I'll never forget the moment when I first drove into SMPA for my daughter's swim meet," Boatwright says. "I was blown away that a facility of this caliber was in my home county." He reminisces, visualizing the stark contrast between his own childhood experiences and the incredible opportunities now available to his children. "I am so thankful that my kids and the children of this area have the opportunities that our park provides."

Reflecting on his recent role acceptance, Boatwright continues, "From the moment I've accepted the role, almost everywhere I go, someone stops me to talk about how much they love the park. It's evident that the entire county shares a deep sense of pride in what the city of Albertville has built, and I aspire to continue moving us forward to new heights." Under Boatwright's leadership, the facility will implement some exciting updates, including an online ticketing system revamp, improved security procedures, and employee training programs focused on providing the highest quality customer service. His expertise lies in creating experiences for visitors where they can be physically active while also enhancing their mental well-being through social interaction with other guests. He has studied ways to increase engagement within parks by introducing programs such as sports leagues and fitness classes that can be enjoyed by all ages. Additionally, he has developed an extensive understanding of how music festivals and concerts can attract large crowds while also providing safety measures for everyone involved.

"I am extremely humbled to have been chosen to serve as the General Manager at SMPA. The opportunity to serve alongside the city of Albertville and to help the people of Marshall County achieve mental and physical health is an incredible responsibility," shares Boatwright. "I desire for every guest that visits our park– Whether they are visiting a playground, competing or spectating for a sporting event, attending a concert, or simply a member that is working on their physical and mental health– They will know they are valued by how they're treated, and we are thankful they have chosen to spend time at SMPA."

As General Manager, Boatwright will oversee day-to-day operations including staff training, customer service initiatives, and budgeting/cost control efforts. He will report directly to Patrick O'Brien, who previously managed the park. "I couldn't be happier to welcome Brent to our incredible team," says O'Brien. "I believe Brent will bring fresh ideas coupled with an enthusiasm that will take us into our next era. Welcome aboard, Brent!"

Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, managed by Sports Facilities Companies, includes 14 outdoor turf fields for baseball, softball, soccer, football, lacrosse, and a miracle baseball field. Also outdoors includes 16 tennis courts, an outdoor water park with a splash pad and lazy river, an RV park, two dog parks, an 18-hole disc golf course, two outdoor basketball courts, two outdoor sand volleyball courts, numerous concessions areas, and multiple playgrounds. Additionally, there is a 6,000+ seat state-of-the-art amphitheater that hosts a number of noteworthy local, regional, and national concerts. Its 100,000-square-foot indoor facility has the capacity to host multi-court sports tournaments, trade shows, banquets, and community events. The complex homes a fitness center, group exercise studios, a walking and running track, racquetball courts, locker rooms, a competition-style pool, private meeting and party rooms, and a concessions area.

For more information about Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, please visit Sand Mountain Amphitheater's website.

About Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

