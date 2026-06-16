BRENT HARRAMAN JOINS GULF CAPITAL BANK AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT / BUSINESS BANKING DIRECTOR

HOUSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Capital Bank (GCB) announced today that longtime Houston banker Brent Harraman has joined the bank as Senior Vice President / Business Banking Director.

"Brent brings decades of banking and sales leadership experience to GCB and will support our growth as we continue building Houston's trusted relationship bank for local businesses and individuals," said J. Downey Bridgwater, Chairman and CEO.

"As one of Houston's few truly independent Texas banks, Gulf Capital Bank pairs competitive products with an exceptional customer experience," said Harraman. "I am honored to join this growing company and look forward to helping Houston businesses and residents thrive."

"Brent's extensive experience and leadership serving small-to-mid-sized Houston businesses will be invaluable as we continue providing high-touch relationship banking to the Houston community," said Jonathan Homeyer, GCB's President and Chief Lending Officer. "We are excited to welcome Brent to our growing team."

About Gulf Capital Bank: Gulf Capital Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is redefining the value of a bank. The bank opened its doors in January 2020 and keeps personal relationships at the center of everything it does. With decades-deep local roots, the team offers the personal touch of a traditional community bank combined with state-of-the-art banking technology and commercial banking expertise led by a group of Houston's business and civic leaders to help customers accomplish their business and personal financial objectives. For additional information, please visit http://www.gulfcapitalbank.com/.

BANKING BUILT FOR HOUSTON

SOURCE Gulf Capital Bank