GULF CAPITAL BANK ANNOUNCES NEW MEMORIAL-SPRING BRANCH BANKING CENTER. OPENING FALL OF 2026 LOCATED AT 9545 KATY FREEWAY

HOUSTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Capital Bank (GCB) is pleased to announce the opening of a new Memorial-Spring Branch Banking Center at 9545 Katy Freeway in the Fall of 2026. The Banking Center will expand GCB's presence in West Houston and provide businesses, business owners, individuals, and families with convenient access to the bank's high-touch relationship-focused approach to banking.

"The Memorial and Spring Branch communities continue to be among the most dynamic and economically vibrant areas in Houston. Our new Banking Center will reflect Gulf Capital Bank's commitment to investing in the neighborhoods we serve and bringing personalized banking solutions to our customers where they work and live," shared J. Downey Bridgwater, Chairman and CEO. "This is a big next step in the growth of our bank."

"The Memorial-Spring Branch Banking Center will offer a full range of commercial and personal banking services, treasury management solutions, and lending products, while providing customers with direct access to experienced local bankers empowered to make decisions and deliver responsive service," commented Jonathan Homeyer GCB's President and Chief Lending Officer. "As we continue to grow, we remain focused on building lasting relationships, delivering exceptional service, and helping our clients achieve their financial goals."

"We are excited to establish a dedicated presence in Memorial and Spring Branch and to further strengthen our connections throughout West Houston," said Ignacio Pujol, Jr., GCB's Market President, Memorial-Spring Branch – West Houston Market. "This new location will allow us to better serve local businesses, professionals, and families with the personalized attention, local expertise, and banking solutions they need to succeed."

The new Banking Center is expected to open in the Fall of 2026. Additional details regarding the grand opening celebration and community event will be announced at a later date.

About Gulf Capital Bank: Gulf Capital Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is focused on building a great bank for Houston. The bank opened its doors in January 2020 and keeps personal relationships at the center of everything it does. With decades-deep local roots, the team offers the personal touch of a traditional community bank combined with state-of-the-art banking technology and commercial banking expertise led by a group of Houston's business and civic leaders to help customers accomplish their business and personal financial objectives. For additional information, please visit http://www.gulfcapitalbank.com/.

BANKING BUILT FOR HOUSTON

SOURCE Gulf Capital Bank