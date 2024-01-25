Brent Poulton Appointed as New President of Cromer Material Handling

News provided by

Cromer Material Handling

25 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cromer Material Handling, the West Coast's trusted material handling provider since 1989, announced today that Brent Poulton has been appointed as President of the business, overseeing all seven dealerships under the Cromer umbrella. Poulton brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of strategic leadership and business development within the material handling industry.

Continue Reading
Headshot of Brent Poulton
Headshot of Brent Poulton

"I'm thrilled to continue my journey with the GNCO organization as the President for Cromer Material Handling," said Brent Poulton. "I look forward to working with the Cromer team to continue to build on what they've already accomplished and continue to grow and develop the business."

Poulton joins Cromer after most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer at Naumann Hobbs Material Handling, following thirteen years at Caterpillar leading the parts & service support operations in the Mid-Atlantic. Poulton's demonstrated leadership, knowledge of operational efficiencies and extensive market knowledge will shape the future success of the company.

About Cromer: Cromer Material Handling has been the West Coast's trusted material handling provider since 1989, with new and used forklifts, rentals, warehouse systems, training, parts, and service. Conveniently located in Fresno, CA; Sacramento, CA; Manteca, CA; Bakersfield, CA; Santa Maria, CA; Oakland, CA; and Las Vegas, NV., our team is dedicated to finding a solution for your equipment needs with the highest level of service. Follow Cromer on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About GNCO, Inc.: GNCO, Inc. is a third-generation family-owned holding company based in Cleveland, OH, with a diverse portfolio of industry-leading material handling companies specializing in equipment, parts, service, rentals, fleet management, batteries, and training. The collective strength of GNCO companies provides extensive product and service capabilities with unparalleled expertise and customer focus to the markets we serve. To learn more, visit gncoinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cromer Material Handling

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.