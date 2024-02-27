Brent Rodriguez Returns to WellQuest Living as VP of Sales and Marketing Signaling Growth for the Senior Living Company

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellQuest Living, a renowned premier senior living company operating across California, is thrilled to announce the return of Brent Rodriguez as vice president of sales and marketing. With an impressive background and proven track record within the industry, Rodriguez's return heralds an exciting new chapter for the company as it continues to elevate its offerings and expand its reach.

Having previously served as corporate director of sales and marketing at WellQuest Living for three years, Rodriguez furthered his industry expertise during his tenure as vice president of business development at Senior Doc. His return brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight that will undoubtedly drive WellQuest's growth initiatives forward.

"We are delighted to welcome Brent back to the WellQuest Living family," said Scott Bissey, corporate director of operations. "His passion for providing exceptional service, coupled with his forward-thinking sales and marketing strategies, make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident his leadership will elevate our reputation as a leader in luxury senior living."

Dean Mattsson, president of WellQuest Living, shares Bissey's enthusiasm: "Brent's return to WellQuest Living marks a pivotal moment for our company. His expertise and dedication to excellence are invaluable assets as we continue our mission to redefine senior living."

As the sales and marketing leader, Rodriguez will oversee all aspects of sales and marketing strategies across WellQuest Living's 17 communities, ensuring alignment with the company's core mission of delivering unparalleled experiences and care for residents.

"I am excited to return to WellQuest Living and contribute to its continued success," said Rodriguez. "I am deeply committed to the company's pursuit of excellence and look forward to working with the team to deliver exceptional experiences for our residents and their families."

With Rodriguez's return, WellQuest Living reaffirms its position as an industry leader dedicated to enriching the lives of seniors across California.

The announcement comes four months after Gallaher Senior Living and WellQuest Living announced a dynamic partnership with the appointment of WellQuest Living as the new management company for three distinguished senior living communities under Gallaher's banner in Carlsbad and Moorpark, Calif.

About WellQuest Living :

While aging is a reality, WellQuest Living believes in cultivating an ageless mindset and is passionate about its mission to help residents continue to live life to the fullest. WellQuest currently manages 17 vibrant communities in California where residents can create meaningful and memorable experiences. WellQuest offers unparalleled care by providing best-in-class amenities and living options. Learn more at wqliving.com.

SOURCE WellQuest