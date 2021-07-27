Brent Rose Promoted to President of Beyond

PRINCETON, N.J., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Beyond announced the promotion of Chief Revenue Officer Brent Rose to President of the company. As President, Rose will manage the company's day-to-day operations, leading the charge as Beyond continues to position itself as a top player in the payments industry.

Under Rose's leadership, Beyond outperformed the US SMB acquiring market in YoY growth by 40 percent. Tweet this Brent Rose | President | Beyond

"I chose Brent for this role not only because of his robust experience and expert knowledge of payments technology, but also his unwavering commitment to our business model of putting integrity and ethics at the forefront of everything we do," stated CEO Bob Carr, on why the Board elected Rose for the job. "This industry is changing fast—Beyond needs a leader who really understands where we came from, to guide us on the path to where we're headed."

Rose has been instrumental in Beyond's growth since joining the company in 2017 as a Division Director. Prior to his promotion, Rose served as Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing holistic revenue generation and product advancement of the company, with a focus on customer experience.

"My goal as President is to ensure that our pillars of advocacy are working in alignment to the benefit of our merchants and our employees, and that our product strategy roadmap keeps us agile in the marketplace," Rose explained. "In my 30 years in the industry, I've always adhered to the principle of doing the right thing, delivering on what I promise, and being held accountable to the merchants I work with. As President, it will be no different."

As the payments industry consolidates through mergers, vertical consolidation, and technological advancements, Rose's keen understanding of the dynamic landscape will allow Beyond to continue its impressive growth.

About Beyond

One of the country's fastest-growing financial technology companies, Beyond offers a suite of SMB payment and business solutions. Guided by the Beyond Promises, the company provides transparent statements, fixed pricing, and always keep its local Business Advocates at the forefront. Learn more about the unprecedented commitments Beyond makes to its clients.

