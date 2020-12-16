Brent Seaman Joins Infolob as Cloud Practice Leader

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infolob Solutions, Inc., hereafter termed as Infolob, announces the association of Brent Seaman as our Cloud Practice Leader. As an Oracle partner dedicated to enabling public and private sector organizations utilize Oracle products to the maximum – Infolob strategically invests on top-tier Oracle talent and Mr. Seaman's arrival marks an important milestone in our pursuit to excellence in Oracle solution services.

Brent joins us with over 30 years of experience in a multitude of engineering and IT responsibilities. He has created ROI-driven solutions for diverse industries including manufacturing, high-tech, higher education, insurance and finance, healthcare, and public sector. Mr. Seaman is the founder of Frontline Logic with tenures at Mythics, Inc. and EDS previously.

"I joined Infolob to help customers realize the benefits of moving to cloud – positive impacts of performance, security, flexibility, and cost," said Brent. "Besides having rock-solid infrastructure and platform qualifications, including Oracle's MVP award in Engineered Systems three years running (2018, 2019, and 2020), Infolob has a wealth of technical and functional application expertise that couples nicely for customers in this space. That is necessary for customer business performance in the cloud."

Infolob's CEO, Vijay Cherukuri, says "I have known Brent for several years now as we both are a part of the Oracle community. Though this is our first opportunity to work together, I am well aware of his unparalleled knowledge of Oracle technology stack, team-building smartness, and unflinching ethics to deliver admirable solutions to customers. Infolob is lucky to have him."

ABOUT INFOLOB

Infolob is one of the top Oracle Managed Platinum Partners, an Oracle Cloud Managed Service partner, and is a member of Oracle's Partner Advisory Panel. Infolob has a collaborative go-to-market (GTM) strategy with Oracle and executive sponsor assignment. As a Platinum Partner, Infolob is recognized for its extensive expertise in Oracle solutions across the entire stack – hardware, software, and services and is a reseller of Oracle hardware and Platform products. It operates a State-of-the-Art lab/Center of Excellence with high end Oracle Infrastructure in Dallas, TX, for industry led solutions and POC's.

SOURCE Infolob Solutions, Inc.