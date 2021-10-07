Brent Tilson Receives 2021 Doyle Award, PEO Industry's Highest Honor

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) announced today that Brent Tilson, president and CEO of Greenwood, Indiana-based Tilson, has received the 2021 Michaeline A. Doyle Award. This award is the professional employer organization (PEO) industry's highest honor.

Tilson was selected by his peers for this prestigious honor. He has previously served as Chair of NAPEO's Board of Directors and was the first chair of NAPEO's marketing and communications committee. Tilson is recognized as an industry leader on the national, state, and local levels. His efforts were instrumental in passing the PEO model act legislation in Indiana, and during the COVID-19 pandemic Tilson played a key role in ensuring that PEO clients would be eligible for critical Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

"Brent is an industry veteran and someone that many PEO operators look to for guidance and leadership," said Pat Cleary, president & CEO of NAPEO. "He's always been very involved in NAPEO and our efforts to grow and protect our industry; I cannot think of anyone who has had more of a positive impact on our industry than Brent."

"I am honored to receive the highest level of recognition from my peers," stated Brent Tilson, President and CEO of Tilson. "The Michaeline Doyle award is treasured by all who've received it and I am truly humbled and appreciative to have received it as well."

The Michaeline A. Doyle Award was created in 1995 to honor Michaeline Doyle, an industry legend who worked tirelessly to build the PEO industry. The award honors an individual who has provided exemplary leadership and service in devoting his or her time to NAPEO and industry activities on a local or national basis and whose business philosophy is to improve the industry while improving his or her PEO at the same time.



