Brenthaven Delivers New Edge Series offering 360-degree protection of the Apple iPad 10.2-inch (7th Gen)

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenthaven, a leading manufacturer of protective cases and tech accessories for deployment in digital classrooms, recently announced the new, Apple-approved Edge series for the latest Apple iPad 10.2-inch.

"Our products meet the requirements of EdTech Apple buyers across every relevant dimension," said Brenthaven CEO Scott Armstrong. "Education procurement leaders look for the right combination of features and capabilities to ensure product longevity."

What matters? Key attributes include price, level of protection, asset tagging availability, resale value at the end of the product life cycle (typically three years), and the ability to deter students from modifying or damaging devices. The classroom is a demanding environment.

"Certification by Apple is essential," Armstrong said. "Apple dominates the education market for IT equipment and support for Apple is a priority. Official company approval is important because those approved products come with a lifetime warranty when purchased from directly Apple by educational buyers."

Key enhancements available with the new Edge series products include improved button controls, an overall slim design and military-grade drop protection. Edge series products offer extreme protection for K-12 applications and optimize the user experience.

Edge 360 for the iPad 10.2-inch

Edge 360 offers 360-degree protection around the iPad and passes military grade drop-testing up to six feet. This level of extreme protection drives extended lifetime value from device purchases by delivering enhanced protection against drops, scratches and dust.

Key features:

Patented two-stage stand supports both typing and viewing angles

Enhanced crumple zone corners offer better flex and drop protection

Detachable Apple Pencil holder

Larger form factor for a better asset tagging window

Edge 360 Carry Case for iPad 10.2-inch

The Edge Carry Case features slotted corners for an exclusive detachable shoulder strap and a rugged, retractable handle. The case is designed from both rigid and tactile materials, and includes a tough, built-in kickstand for viewing, presenting or typing modes.

Key features:

Screw-down design to reduce removal

Sturdy, patented two-stage stand for both typing and viewing angles

Impact-dispersing corner construction for protection at any angle

Larger form factor allows for a larger asset tagging window

Detachable Apple Pencil holder

Edge Folio III for iPad 10.2-inch

Edge Folio III provides full protection and optimal function and accessibility for the new iPad 10.2-inch. Its fully integrated cover stays shut when dropped and doubles as a multi-angle stand.

Crumple Zone™ corners absorb and deflect impact

Drop tested to protect against falls from up to six feet, exceeding military standard MIL-STD-810G

Secure magnetic locking rim

Book/Folio style cover for padded screen protection, great for preventing accidental 'crush' damage when stored in a backpack

Non-slip scratch resistant PU fabric cover is edge stitched for enhanced durability to prevent delamination

Molded closure rim provides intuitive consistent access and wards off damage from repetitive use

Sturdy click-in kickstand mode for typing and viewing angles

Translucent back allows barcode scanning for easy asset management

Edge Bounce for iPad 10.2-inch

The Edge Bounce is the premier case for use specifically in K-2 environments and special education classrooms. Our exclusive, multi-use handle is designed for both carry or viewing usage.

Key Features:

Crumple Zone™ corners absorb and deflect impact

Drop tested to protect against falls from up to six feet, exceeding military standard MIL-STD-810G

Compatible with 10.2-inch iPad (7th Gen) devices

Ultra-soft EVA foam creates maximum cushioning and large surface area for holding securely

Rotating carry handle doubles as a kickstand

Rear window with optional clear underlay provides a protected asset tagging area

About Brenthaven

Celebrating 40-years this year, Brenthaven designs and builds designs and builds innovative, high-quality cases that provide peace of mind for digital classroom initiatives. We help technology buyers protect Apple devices with high-quality cases and accessories that maximize the value of asset investments. For more information, visit Brenthaven.com.

