BRENTWOOD CAPITAL ADVISORS STRENGTHENS TEAM WITH THE ADDITION OF VETERAN HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT BANKER AND OPERATOR DAN DAVIDSON

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Capital Advisors ("BCA"), one of the nation's premier independent investment banks serving growth-oriented, middle-market Healthcare Services, Healthcare Technology, and Business Services companies, is pleased to announce that Dan Davidson has joined the firm as Managing Director. He will provide senior leadership for the firm's healthcare advisory business, primarily focusing on behavioral health, physician services, and other healthcare services.

Dan Davidson, Managing Director

Dan Davidson brings over 25 years of advisory experience focused on a wide range of transactions for founder and private equity-owned healthcare companies. Before joining BCA, Dan founded and served as President of Galen Mental Health, a leading behavioral health provider partnering with Lindsay Goldberg to build and operate a nationwide network of leading behavioral health centers. Before Galen Mental Health, Dan was a founder and managing director of Coker Capital Securities, where he built the firm's behavioral health advisory franchise before the firm's sale in 2018. Dan served in the Marine Corps, is a veteran of the Persian Gulf War, and graduated from Clemson University with a degree in finance in 1995.

"Enhancing our expertise and leadership in behavioral healthcare with Dan's seasoned experience, reputation, and track record of success perfectly aligns with our culture," says L.A. Galyon.

Mr. Davidson added, "I couldn't be more excited to work with such a world-class team of professionals and to serve our clients and grow our business for many years to come. I have known BCA's leaders for many years and have always been impressed with their client-centric culture and commitment to excellence."

About Brentwood Capital Advisors

Brentwood Capital Advisors is a leading independent investment bank based in Nashville, Tennessee. Since 1999, the firm has specialized in providing innovative, actionable, and conflict-free strategic and financial advice on mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, and growth capital to growth-oriented, middle-market companies in the Healthcare Services, Healthcare Technology, and Business Services sectors. For more information, please visit www.brentwoodcapital.com.

