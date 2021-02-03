Brentwood Home Announces Huge Presidents' Day Savings On Mattresses And More

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Brentwood Home is offering limited-time savings on California-inspired sleep products, including top-rated mattresses, the Crystal Cove Yoga Collection, and best-selling pet beds.

Customers can save $175 on select mattresses — including the Oceano, Crystal Cove, and Cedar Natural Luxe — using the code POTUS on BrentwoodHome.com. Additionally, the innovative and sustainable Hybrid Latex Mattress is $100 off — no code required.

Brentwood Home is also offering 20% off their best-selling Crystal Cove Yoga Collection with the code YOGA20. And the Runyon and Griffith pet beds are 20% off with the code PETBED20. All offers are valid through February 22, 2021 and cannot be combined with other offers.

Brentwood Home designs and handcrafts their mattresses in Southern California. They come come with free shipping, a one-year trial period, and a 25-year limited warranty. Brentwood Home recognizes that our forests are in peril and need our help. That's why Brentwood Home makes a donation to the National Forest Foundation to plant three trees for every mattress purchase. It's part of an ambitious effort to mitigate climate change and help replant America's forests.

Since 1987, Brentwood Home has handcrafted the finest luxury mattresses, pillows, and bedding — thoughtfully made with nontoxic materials and natural elements — in their Los Angeles factory. As designers, makers, and artisans, they thrive on articulating the details that others ignore. Yet it is their "California ethos" that truly defines Brentwood Home, compelling them to craft beautiful sleep products that also promote healthy lifestyles and greater wellbeing.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann

