Brentwood Home Announces Presidents' Day Sale On Mattresses And More

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Home offers a limited-time savings on California-inspired sleep products including top-rated mattresses, the Crystal Cove Yoga Collection, and best-selling pet beds.

Customers can save $200 on select mattresses — including the Oceano and Cedar Natural Luxe — using the code PRESIDENTS200 on BrentwoodHome.com. This promotion is in addition to the 35% drop in price on the Cedar Natural Luxe Mattress — now starting at $1499 for a queen. The luxury mattress features GOLS organic certified latex, GOTS organic certified wool, and a five-zone premium innerspring support system.

To receive $175 savings on the Crystal Cove dual-sided mattress, use the code LA175.

They're also offering 20% off their best-selling Crystal Cove Yoga Collection with the code YOGA20 and 20% off the Runyon and Griffith pet beds using the code PETBED20.

Offers are valid through February 24, 2020 and cannot be combined with other offers.

All Brentwood Home products are designed and handcrafted in Southern California and come with free shipping, a one-year trial period, and a 25-year limited warranty.

Since 1987, Brentwood Home has handcrafted the finest luxury mattresses, pillows, and bedding — thoughtfully made with non-toxic materials and natural elements — in their Los Angeles factory. As designers, makers, and artisans, they thrive on articulating the details that others ignore. Yet it is their "California ethos" that truly defines Brentwood Home, compelling them to craft beautiful sleep products that also promote healthy lifestyles and greater wellbeing.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at Jessica@AvocadoMattress.com.

SOURCE Brentwood Home

Related Links

http://BrentwoodHome.com

