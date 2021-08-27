Brentwood Home Celebrates Labor Day with Massive Sale on Mattresses, Pillows, and Yoga Cushions

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Home, maker of California-inspired sleep products, is celebrating Labor Day with big savings, including limited-time offers on top-rated mattresses and pillows and the best-selling Crystal Cove Yoga Collection.

Customers can save $300 on Brentwood's #1 ranked, best-selling Oceano Luxury Hybrid mattress using the code SLEEPIN on BrentwoodHome.com. Using the code LABORDAY, shoppers can also save $200 on the Cedar Natural Luxe, Hybrid Latex, and dual-sided Crystal Cove Mattress. In honor of our service members, all veterans, military members, first-responders, doctors, nurses, and teachers, can save $250 on the Cedar and Crystal Cove (offer cannot be stacked with the sale). And to save 10% on the affordable Cypress Mattress, the code CYPRESS10 is available for all models.

Brentwood Home is also offering 15% off their best-selling Crystal Cove Yoga Collection (no code needed). Sometimes a quality pillow can make all the difference for a good night's rest, and customers can now save 20% off the Molded Latex, Oceano, and Crystal Cove Pillows (no code needed). The Cypress Pillow is also a whopping 50% off — no code required and all sales final.

Brentwood Home designs and handcrafts their mattresses in Southern California. They include free shipping, a one-year trial period, and a 25-year limited warranty. For every mattress sold on their website, Brentwood Home will make a donation to the National Forest Foundation. Their goal is to plant 10,000 trees — part of an ambitious effort to help stem the impact of climate change and help replant America's forests. Brentwood Home is also a carbon negative company. They partner with Climate Neutral to measure, reduce, and offset their emissions across every scope of the business.

Since 1987, Brentwood Home has handcrafted the finest luxury mattresses, pillows, and bedding — thoughtfully made with nontoxic materials and natural elements — in their Los Angeles factory. As designers, makers, and artisans, they thrive on articulating the details that others ignore. Yet it is their "California ethos" that truly defines Brentwood Home, compelling them to craft beautiful sleep products that also promote healthy lifestyles and greater wellbeing.

