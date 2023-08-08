BRENTWOOD HOME LAUNCHES EPIC SALE FOR LABOR DAY

News provided by

Brentwood Home

08 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

In celebration of Labor Day, luxury mattress brand offers 10% off everything, including mattresses, pillows, bedding, yoga, and kids products.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't miss this unbelievable Brentwood Home sale. In honor of Labor Day, the Los Angeles-based maker of innovative, California-inspired sleep products is offering 10% off its entire site, including its top-rated mattresses, bedding, pillows, yoga, and kids products.

Until September 5, customers can save 10% on Brentwood Home's affordable, luxury mattresses — made with GOLS-certified organic latex or memory foam and plant-based BioFoam® — including the #1 best-selling Oceano Luxury Hybrid Mattress, as well as the Cypress Memory Foam Mattress, Crystal Cove Mattress, Hybrid Latex Mattress, and Juniper Kids Mattress, using code LABORDAY at BrentwoodHome.com.

The same code allows shoppers to save up to $250 on customizable adjustable bases, including its standard and pro versions, that seamlessly glide into preset comfort positions to provide relaxing, tension-relieving support.

That's not all. The code also works for 10% off ultra-soft GOTS-certified organic (CU861640) cotton sheets, charcoal-infused memory foam pillows, certified vegan yoga cushions, orthopedic dog beds, and non-toxic kids products, including the Eco Kids Play Couch, mat, and chair — all made with recycled materials.  

Brentwood Home will also donate 1% of proceeds from the Crystal Cove line to support SeaTrees by Sustainable Surf, a nonprofit making ocean conservation accessible to all through their community-based projects dedicated to planting and protecting blue-carbon coastal ecosystems. 

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at [email protected]

SOURCE Brentwood Home

