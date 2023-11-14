BRENTWOOD HOME LAUNCHES HUGE BLACK FRIDAY SAVINGS

Brentwood Home

14 Nov, 2023, 11:30 ET

Customers can save up to 20% — or $600 — on California-inspired mattresses.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Home just launched an unprecedented Black Friday Sale. The Los Angeles-based maker of innovative, California-inspired sleep products is offering up to 20% off its top rated mattresses, with deals across their entire product line, including bedding, pillows, yoga cushions, and kids products.

For a limited time, customers can use the code HOLIDAY to save 20% — or nearly $600 — off Brentwood's affordable hybrid and foam mattresses, including their Oceano Luxury and Cypress Memory Foam mattresses, at BrentwoodHome.com.

The same code allows shoppers to save 10% on customizable adjustable bases and foundations and nearly 40% on the Eco Play Collection, including the Eco Kids Play Mat, Eco Kids Play Chair, REPREVE® Bean Bag, and the super popular Play Couch.

For shoppers looking for the gift that keeps on giving, protectors, sheets, pillows, and linen throw blankets are also 10% off. Don't forget your pets this holiday — customers will save big on orthopedic dog beds, too.

The code also works for 10% off the heralded Crystal Cove Yoga Collection and the Organic Yoga Mat — one of the world's only GOTS-certified organic yoga mats.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at [email protected].  

SOURCE Brentwood Home

