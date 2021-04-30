Brentwood Home Launches Innovative New Green Products, Becomes Climate Neutral Certified

Brentwood Home designs and handcrafts their luxury mattresses, pillows, and wellness products in Los Angeles. Their new Yoga Mat complements their line of yoga pillows and is one of the world's only GOTS ® organic certified yoga mats. Made from 100% organic certified cotton with a non-slip base of 100% natural latex for grip, it's comfortable, absorbent, foldable, sustainable, washable, non-toxic, and biodegradable.

The Play Couch is designed to inspire a kid's imagination. It's soft and safe for toddlers, yet durable enough — and infinitely configurable — for kids of all ages. It can be a chair, fort, tunnel, mat, couch, sofa, or simply anything they want it to be. The Play Couch is made greener by using BioFoam®, plus fabrics made from recycled plastics.

Brentwood Home, as a subsidiary of Avocado Green Brands, is proud that these exciting new items — like all their products — now have net-zero carbon emissions. Through its partnership with Climate Neutral, Brentwood Home followed internationally recognized standards to measure, reduce, and offset all of their scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions — their full business footprint.

"Since 1987, Brentwood Home has been a leader in eco-conscious, California-inspired luxury mattresses and pillows," says chief marketing officer Mark Abrials. "By continuing to expand our offerings, while 'greening' our entire product line and joining Climate Neutral, we're responding to the challenge that climate change has presented us all."

Since 1987, Brentwood Home has handcrafted the finest luxury mattresses, pillows, and bedding — thoughtfully made with nontoxic materials and natural elements — in their Los Angeles factory. As designers, makers, and artisans, they thrive on articulating the details that others ignore. Yet it is their "California ethos" that truly defines Brentwood Home, compelling them to craft beautiful sleep products that also promote healthy lifestyles and greater wellbeing.

SOURCE Brentwood Home