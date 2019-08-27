Brentwood Home Launches Labor Day Mattress Sale

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Home launches unbeatable mattress savings in honor of Labor Day.

Customers can take advantage of $400 in savings on the new Cedar Natural Luxe mattress using the code CEDAR400. Brentwood is also offering $175 off select mattresses — the handcrafted, non-toxic & dual-sided Crystal Cove hybrid mattress or their best-selling luxurious Oceano hybrid mattress — with the code LUXURY175 on BrentwoodHome.com.

Additionally, enjoy 20% off their Crystal Cove Yoga Collection pillows with the code YOGA20 and 20% off their Runyon and Griffith Pet Beds with the code PETBED20.

Offers cannot be combined. Sale ends September 9, 2019.

All mattresses are designed and handcrafted in Southern California and come with free shipping, a one-year trial period and a 25-year limited warranty.

Since 1987, Brentwood Home has been handcrafting the finest luxury mattresses, pillows and bedding — thoughtfully made with non-toxic materials and natural elements — in their Los Angeles factory. As designers, makers and artisans, they thrive by articulating the details that others ignore. Yet it is their "California ethos" that truly defines them; compelling them to craft beautiful sleep products that also promote healthy lifestyles and greater wellbeing.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.

