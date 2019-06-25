Brentwood Home Offers Fourth Of July Mattress Sale

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based mattress and bedding company Brentwood Home celebrates Independence Day with exclusive savings on mattresses, pet beds and yoga pillows.

Customers can save $400 on the new Cedar Natural Luxe mattress — a handcrafted hybrid mattress made with natural and organic materials — using the code CEDAR400 on BrentwoodHome.com.

Brentwood Home is also offering $200 off their best-selling, cooling hybrid Oceano mattress with the code WAVES200 and $175 off their dual-sided, vegan Crystal Cove mattress using the code LUXURY175.

Additionally, customers can take 20% their best-selling Crystal Cove Yoga Collection using the code YOGA20 and 20% off the Runyon and Griffith pet beds using the code PETBED20.

All offers are valid through July 8, 2019 and cannot be combined with other offers.

All Brentwood Home products are designed and handcrafted in Southern California and come with free shipping, a one-year trial period and a 25-year limited warranty.

Since 1987, Brentwood Home has been handcrafting the finest luxury mattresses, pillows and bedding — thoughtfully made with non-toxic materials and natural elements — in their Los Angeles factory. As designers, makers and artisans, they thrive on articulating the details that others ignore. Yet it is their "California ethos" that truly defines them; compelling them to craft beautiful sleep products that also promote healthy lifestyles and greater wellbeing.

