Brentwood Licensing Announces Licensing Representation Partnership with Stride Rite

IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Licensing LLC, is proud to announce a licensing representation partnership with Stride Rite, a 100+ year old shoe brand for infants, toddlers and kids. Brentwood Licensing, LLC will seek domestic licensing partnerships that leverage the lifestyle and brand integrity of Stride Rite to compliment the already established products at retail.



About Stride Rite (www.striderite.com )

Founded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination and the challenges of parenting, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on fit and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the US in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is a division of Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at www.striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite.

About Brentwood Licensing (www.brentwoodlicensing.com)

Brentwood Licensing, LLC works with manufacturers and brands in building brand extension licensing programs. Brentwood Licensing, LLC was established over 12 years ago and Joel Barnett, President of Brentwood Licensing, LLC has over 25 years of licensing and retail experience. Clients include manufacturers in diverse categories including apparel and home as well as a diverse brand portfolio including, Dearfoams, Colours by Alexander Julian, Vivitar, Tractr Jeans, Dog is Good, Peace Frogs, Rubes Cartoons, as well as other National and International food brands, fashion brands, and celebrities. Brentwood Licensing, LLC is located in Orange County, CA.



