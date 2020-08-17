Brentwood, Tennessee-based 5by5 Agency Appears on the Inc. 5000 for the 3rd Consecutive Year, Ranking No. 2,974 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 132.75%

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that 5by5 Agency is No. 2,974 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are so excited to be on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private businesses for the third year in a row. It's all thanks to our incredible clients who continue to do amazing work year in and year out." — 5by5 CEO Shannon Litton

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."



About 5by5:

5by5 is a digital marketing agency that delivers undeniable clarity, reach and results to those who work where life change happens.

5by5 is a marketing and digital agency headquartered in Brentwood, TN. A full team of in-house strategists, creatives and digital experts lead award-winning work for clients who are mission-driven. These clients span industries including healthcare, nonprofit, sports and for profit for good.

Notable clients include the Tennessee Titans, The Country Music Hall of Fame, LifeWay and National Seating & Mobility.

CONTACT:

Jenny Dwyer

[email protected]

(615) 595-6391

SOURCE 5by5 Digital Marketing Agency