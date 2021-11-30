Breonna's Garden Blooms Again at PAMM for FilmGate Interactive Art Week Miami 2021

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FilmGate Interactive is honored to present Breonna's Garden, along with its creator, artist and curator Lady PheOnix, to the 8th edition of the FilmGate Interactive Media Festival. This augmented reality (AR) experience comes to the festival on the heels of its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival. The event will be taking place in Miami and Miami Beach during Art Week, from December 1st through the 5th, 2021 at the Maurice A. Ferré Park, located next to the Perez Art Museum. This is a revolutionary framework for veneration through AR. As a sacred space, the Garden will be brimming with Breonna's favorite things both real and virtual, including flowers and butterflies.

Breonna in Breonna's Garden

Installation Experience at Maurice A. Ferré Park (Museum Park)

December 1 - 6, 2021

1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Panel Discussion | December 5th: 2PM - 3 PM

Creator Lady PheOnix, Alex Kipman, head of Microsoft HoloLens and developer of Xbox Kinect, Breonna Taylor's partner Kenneth Walker, and producer Joanna Popper, HP's Global Head of Virtual Reality.

Pérez Art Museum Miami: Auditorium

The project started when Lady PheOnix connected with Ju'Niyah Palmer, Breonna's sister, having sensed a need for a safe space online where her family and friends could mourn. It became apparent that entire communities needed a place to process their grief, with a notable lack of accessible safe spaces. From there, Breonna's Garden was born.

"We created Breonna's Garden to honor the life of Breonna Taylor with the intention that it be a peaceful refuge, unencumbered by the weight of the world," said Lady PheOnix.

The technology allows people in the garden to record their own messages, effectively creating a chain of vulnerability with the hopes to heal entire communities. We are honored to present an initiative that connects experiences across the universe. Breonna's Garden provides a quiet moment to surrender and let go.

With two ways to participate, either at the FilmGate Interactive Media Festival or from the comfort of your own home, this experience is open to everyone.

Now is the perfect time to say her name louder.

About the Team:

Lady PheOnix - Executive Producer and Director

Lady PheOnix is the leading voice for contemporary digital art and culture, providing an essential platform for the art and artists of our time. As a passionate producer of creative works at the intersection of art and technology, she is deeply interested in the relationship between humanity and virtual beings.

Sutu - Creative and Technical Director

Sutu (aka Stuart Campbell) is an Eisner-nominated, Gold Ledger, and Webby Award-winning artist and director whose life is devoted to social impact and pioneering new kinds of digital experiences. Now he's a leading creator in digital interactive storytelling for mobile AR and VR.

