Bressler, Amery & Ross Announces Rebrand and New Web Site Launch

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C. announced today the launch of its redesigned website, http://www.bressler.com.

The firm's website announcement is in conjunction with a full rebrand.

Visitors will find the fully-responsive website showcasing a new look with easy-to-navigate design for quick access to information about legal services, pro bono work, community and philanthropic involvement, and corporate "people first" culture. The rebrand comes as the firm continues growing and diversifying.

"Our redesigned brand identity is innovative, modern, engaging and professional – words we use to describe our firm and employees and solutions we provide clients," said Bressler Managing Principal Frank Cuccio. "We have always been a firm of exceptionally skilled lawyers, who are friendly, trustworthy and genuine people who care about clients and their business as partners and friends."

The website offers fresh visual features like vibrant portrait photography that depicts attorneys authentically and engages viewers with a memorable first impression.

"Our rebrand objectives expanded beyond aesthetics to include highlighting our geographic footprint, national, full-service capabilities, and the importance of building lifelong personal relationships with clients to offer a top-tier experience," said Shanon Lazarus, Bressler's Director of Marketing and Business Development.

With a home page tagline "Raising the Bar: Every Day, in Every Relationship, in Every Matter," the site emphasizes a commitment to first-class representation and going above and beyond. It represents Bressler's belief that a law firm should raise the bar and celebrates its commitment to outstanding expertise combined with approachable "people first" lawyers. The tagline also honors the initials of firm founding principals Bernard Bressler, Brian Amery and Lawrence Ross, who aspired to build a firm that was different than the status quo.

About Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C.

Bressler, Amery & Ross is a leading full-service law firm that represents Fortune 500 corporations, midsize and small privately held companies, investment advisers, brokerage firms, banks, franchises, insurers and non-profits. The firm also represents emerging companies and high-net-worth individuals and families. Main practices include financial institutions and securities, insurance litigation, labor and employment law, environmental, corporate and commercial transactions, real estate, and business, commercial and general litigation. Bressler has 150 attorneys across offices in Florham Park, N.J., New York City, Birmingham, AL, Ft. Lauderdale and Miami, FL, and Washington, DC.

