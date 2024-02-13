Bret Holmes Racing Revs Up Season with Precision Garage Door Service™ Sponsorship

13 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bret Holmes Racing (BHR) announced today that Precision Garage Door Service™, a Neighborly® company will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 32 Chevrolet team at the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 16, 2024, with additional races throughout the 2024 season.

This sponsorship marks the second season of a dynamic relationship between BHR and Precision Garage Door Service.

"Precision Garage Door Service is thrilled to reunite with Bret Holmes and BHR as we gear up for an exhilarating start at Daytona this month and continue our relationship across the 2024 season," said Mike Brickner, president of Precision Garage Door Service, a Neighborly company. "We are preparing to showcase the innovation, excellence and precision that characterize both our franchise brand and Bret Holmes Racing."

Beginning as a family business in the late 1980s and incorporated in Arizona in 1999, Precision Garage Door Service is a nationally recognized garage door service company with franchise locations spanning much of the U.S. They are an industry leader in garage component and door maintenance, installations and repair services.

"2024 is going to be a big year for us, and I'm very thankful to have the support from Precision Garage Door Service, a Neighborly company, once again this season," Holmes said. "We have been fortunate to be able to share the race day experience with many of their employees, and I look forward to competing at a high level with their partnership this year. "

Along with sponsoring BHR at Daytona, Precision Garage Door Service will serve as the primary sponsor for BHR at upcoming races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway for the September race.

To learn more about Precision Garage Door Service, visit www.precisiondoor.net, or download the Neighborly mobile app.

 About Precision Garage Door Service™:
Precision Garage Door Service™, a Neighborly® company, is the nation's leading residential garage door repair company. Precision Garage Door Service™ provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers from more than 100 locations in North America. Acquired in 2020, Precision Garage Door Service™ is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises in six countries that have collectively served 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. For more information about Precision Door Service™, visit PrecisionDoor.net. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

About Bret Holmes Racing:
Bret Holmes Racing is a performance-driven racing operation located in Mooresville, N.C. Founded by Stacy Holmes, of Holmes II Excavation in Munford, Ala., the team sticks to its good nature and solid values to put the best product on and off the track with its driver Bret Holmes.

SOURCE Precision Garage Door Service

