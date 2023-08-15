BRET MICHAELS FANS AND CRITICS UNANIMOUSLY AGREE THAT HIS FIRST-EVER, SELF-CREATED SUMMER FEEL-GOOD TOUR (THE PARTI-GRAS) WAS A SUCCESS OF ALL KILLER HITS, NO FILLER AND A NIGHT OF NOTHING BUT A GOOD TIME!

Rick Franks, President of North American Touring at Live Nation, states, "Bret Michaels debut Summer 2023 Parti-Gras Tour, which was created and produced by Bret, was a fantastic first-year success for his concept in select cities. In fact, in true Bret Michaels fashion, he over-delivered. As Bret promised me while he was on the 2022 Stadium Tour, he absolutely brought a celebration of the fans, the bands and the music to create a night of all-killer hits, no filler."

"I could not have had a better time this summer," said Michaels. "With three generations of fans coming together for an awesome night of big hits and big fun - it truly has been the feel-good tour of the summer I wanted it to be."

"Bret brought nothing but good times and good vibes to every single slam-packed amphitheater across the country," states Bret's co-manager Bruce Flohr of Red Light Management (Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Phish). "As he always does, Bret also had a charitable element to all of his shows, giving back to the communities he entertains, as well as steadfastly honoring our veterans and hometown heroes on stage while making sure to keep it a celebration of our freedoms with no political messaging involved. As Bret himself states, 'Always one big happy musical family.'"

In the words of former MTV Networks President Judy McGrath, "Bret naturally brings people together, and is a cultural touchdown that lives by his own motto: music is a universal language meant to unite us not divide us."

The teams at Live Nation, Red Light Management and Michaels Entertainment Group could not thank him enough for his tireless work ethic and constant positive energy every single night. Live Nation is looking forward to the return in 2024 of the Bret Michaels summer version of Parti-Gras 2.0 and are excited to see who he will bring out to deliver hit after hit, and who his surprise special guest will be at each show. Bret Michaels is doing just that as he continues on with his FALL BALL Parti-Gras into the holidays and into 2024!

Stay tuned on BretMichaels.com for all the latest updates.

For media inquiries contact: Patrick Edwards, [email protected]

SOURCE Michaels Entertainment Group

