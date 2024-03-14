Bret Michaels, Happy Birthday…At 61, Having Fun And Getting It Done And Congratulations On Being Nominated for Live Performance of the Year Along With Good Friend & Country Sensation Chris Janson For Your CMT Crossroads Performance!

CALABASAS, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a Happy Birthday on March 15 for music icon and proud father Bret Michaels. He will celebrate his birthday in true rockstar fashion on March 16 at the brand new Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas after recently being nominated for Live Performance of the Year alongside his good friend and country sensation Chris Janson for their voted fan-favorite, game-changing CMT Crossroads performance.

Bret Michaels is nominated for performance of the year at the 2024 CMT Awards. Bret Michaels and Chris Janson during filming of their CMT Crossroads Episode. Bret Michaels on stage from the recent stadium tour.

Michaels turns 61 and his having fun, getting it done and continue to rock the world with a true unbroken, positive spirit, always bringing his high-energy shows even through medical setbacks and physical adversity (diabetes, a brain hemorrhage, skin cancer and Bret's self-titled "headbanger's neck").

Bret brings three generations of fans to every show who come together to have nothing but a good time at his produced and created Parti-Gras Mardi Gras 2.0 music festivals - a night of all killer hits no filler, a true celebration of the fans, bands and music. Michaels recently came off The Stadium Tour in 2022 and went straight into his Parti-Gras festivals in 2023 with no stops and now continues the festival's success by jumping right into his 2024 Parti-Gras 2.0.

States Michaels, "Performing real live music with family, friends and fans has been both healing and therapeutic to me. It has gotten me through some of the best and toughest times in my life. I truly feel connected and grateful for all the amazing friends that have been a part of this crazy journey with me. I've always stated that music is a universal language that is meant to unite us, excite us and never divide us. It is a soundtrack to our everyday lives and I truly look forward to giving every bit of energy I've got in 2024 and leave it all up there on the stage every night." Bret continues, "However, in 2025, in light of some recent medical results and setbacks, and with much discussion and real advice from my doctors and family, I will be taking most, if not all, of 2025 off, except for a few select dates with both the Bret Michaels Band and possibly all original Poison. I truly need to recharge the batteries and get a good, much-needed physical tuneup. Please always understand that I am forever grateful to the fans and hope you understand that this will bring me back in 2026 and beyond to be able to always give 1000% on that stage with positive energy and an Unbroken Warrior Spirit!"

For all the latest news on Michaels, visit www.BretMichaels.com. You can also find him on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Voting for Bret & Chris Janson's CMT Crossroads Performance of the Year is open now. To vote, visit vote.cmt.com and vote up to 10 times a day (20 times on Double Days March 13, 14 and April 1) through 12pm EST on Monday, April 1st!

CONTACT: Patrick Edwards, [email protected]

SOURCE Michaels Entertainment Group